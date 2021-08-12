As of today, second dose of vaccine Abdala in central Cuba

CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) The second dose of the vaccine Abdala will be administered as of today in the city of Cienfuegos, the one with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
The city’s 150 clinics will scale inoculation for more than 138,000 residents aged at least 19, including pregnant women and nursing mothers.
Abdala, 100% Cuban and 92.28% effective, is part of the program implemented by the Cuban State to immunize people against COVID-19.The first dose started in Cienfuegos on July 29 in 14-day cycles up until the third dose is completed.
Previously, at-risk groups such as health workers, medical students, senior citizens in old people's homes and hemodialysis patients have benefited from this medicine.
