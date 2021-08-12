Infusions: truths and myths in times of COVID-19





Since ancient times, when medicine was still taking its first steps, our ancestors turned to nature to counter many ailments of the body and also of the spirit.



The first known historical reference to the use and benefit of plants dates back to 3,500 BC, on a clay tablet from the region of Sumeria, Middle East, ancient Mesopotamia and the current republic of Iraq.



Subsequently, its consumption spread to the Asians, the Egyptians, the Hebrews, the Greeks and the Romans, until the twentieth century, when the treatment based on products of plant origin, called phytotherapy, resurfaced with force.



Some Internet articles on the subject state that currently about 80% of the world population use plants for therapeutic purposes, in any of their various presentations.



It is safe to say that the onset of COVID-19 has led to a boom in the consumption of infusions, based on the belief that they are good for preventing or fighting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Although science recognizes the benefits of natural beverages made from leaves, roots or fruits of some plants to fight the cold, help relaxation, promote healthier sleep, contribute to good digestion, promote hydration and counteract fluid retention, among other effects, it has not been proven that any of them have an effective result against COVID-19. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) itself agrees with other experts that some properties of plants can strengthen the immune system and alleviate the symptoms of the virus.



Perhaps in the hope of such considerations, many people turn to herbal teas, syrups and tinctures mainly to fight coughing, sore throats and other viral symptoms.



Although it is more than demonstrated that none of these remedies has a preventive or curative effect against a disease as aggressive and lethal as COVID-19, the results they can have in relieving coughs and soothing irritated mucous membranes are not denied either.



Eucalyptus, known to stimulate the immune system, is used as an antiseptic and disinfectant against viral and bacterial processes, so it is highly recommended to relieve colds and other respiratory conditions.



Likewise, the plantain leaf can help soothe dry cough by generating the production of mucus in the lungs, whereas moringa increases respiratory capacity to combat diseases such as asthma, has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, and protects the heart by preventing the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine and the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries.



However, it is important to reiterate that no alternative therapy can replace adequate prevention through compliance with hygienic and sanitary measures to avoid contagion and, should it occur, an immediate visit to the doctor, since an early diagnosis is decisive to save life.



One thing is certain: the new coronavirus is keeping the international scientific community very busy and, so far, there is no infallible drug or vaccine against infection. Therefore, it is your call.





