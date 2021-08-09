Hospital in central Cuba rises to the COVID-19 challenges





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Faced with the sustained increase of COVID-19 positive cases, the ‘Antonio Luaces Iraola’ General Teaching Hospital in this province is reorganizing its services to respond to current needs and maintain its usual emergency services.



In statements to the press, hospital director Alberto Moronta explained that the entity’s layout was redesigned to make it more effective and now they have two hospitals in one, as they set up an area for infected and convalescent patients and another for the regular medical care.



“We have 250 beds for COVID-19 cases and 225 for other patients and helped prepared other facilities, such as the Ciego de Avila Hotel for low-risk infected children, Las Cañas motel for pregnant women, and the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School and the School of Medical Sciences for positive adults,” he remarked.



This hospital has 121 oxygen stations connected to the medical gas networks, as well as new regulators and concentrators to cover the patient population and maintain the urgency services in place.



“Every organization in the region has got involved in this effort and provided support in tasks such as cleaning and maintenance. We pay full attention to the health protocols, since we not only see COVID-19 patients but also other cases,” Arais Hernández added.



The staff works in 24x48 shifts thanks to the cooperation offered by other provinces, and the doctors work hard to make up for the shortage of nurses. One of those doctors is Ángel Enamorado Ferralis, from the province of Granma, who came directly from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and said that he will stay at this hospital for as long as they need him before going back to his mission.