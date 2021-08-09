Deputy Prime Minister reiterates confidence in health programs against COVID





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman Waugh visited this weekend health care and service centers in the Cuban eastern city of Holguin, where she checked the situation presented by the territory in the fight against the pandemic.



At the Máximo Gómez polyclinic, which is one of the most complicated areas in the municipality of Holguín, Inés María Chapman held a dialogue with patients who were waiting there to be treated or transferred to hospitalization centers for medium or high risk suspects and confirmed patients.



The deputy prime minister reiterated to the patients her confidence in the measures being implemented to face the strong outbreak of SARS-CoV2 in Cuba, where the Holguin territory has registered one of the highest incidences nationally in the last few weeks.



Chapman Waugh, who is in Holguin at the head of the governmental work team, also visited the Molecular Biology Laboratory, inaugurated in areas of the Vladimir Ilich Lenin General Hospital in November 2020 for real-time PCR tests, a technique that allows the detection of specific genetic material, in this case, RNA of the coronavirus.



On the spot, the leader was interested in the effectiveness of the center, while calling on the group of highly trained professionals to redouble their efforts and the quality of the results and very specifically inquired about what was needed in terms of technology and maintenance to respond to the tense situation faced today by the population of the province, one of the most populated in the country.



During its stay in the province, the governmental work team, which also included Dr. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernández, Deputy Minister of Health, will continue, together with Party and Government authorities, to visit Primary and Secondary Health Care centers to evaluate the state of compliance with the medical protocols and to reverse the epidemiological situation in the Holguín territory as soon as possible.