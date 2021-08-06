Cuban Authorities Insist in Health Workers Protection vs. COVID-19





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) The Provincial Communist Party leader in Havana Luis Antonio Torres said on Thursday that top Cuban government authorities are insisting in the need to guarantee the protection of health workers against COVID-19.



The political leader made his statement during the daily briefing of the Provincial Temporary Working Team on COVID-19. He also reiterated the need to keep opening new hospital capacities for children and other vulnerable persons given the increasing spread of the disease.



As usual, Torres read out the opinions sent in by the people in different social and economic areas, some related to the performance of the healthcare system in some municipalities, the pace of the public health intervention with Cuban vaccines, the delivery of food and the failed meeting of food sanitary standards.



Domestic Trade officials reported on the ongoing distribution of food donations sent by friendly nations to the Cuban people, which include staples such as rice, pastas, sugar and beans.

Havana reported another 1, 461 new COVID-19 cases with complex spread in several municipalities around the capital province.