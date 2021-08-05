Cuba Reports the Largest Number of COVID-19 Deaths in one Day





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuba reported 98 deaths as a consequence of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest number of deaths in one day since the onset her of the pandemic in March 2020.



The information was given by national epidemiology director Doctor Francisco Duran in a daily briefing on the situation of the pandemic in the country.



The deceased included a three-year small girl and a pregnant woman, the Doctor regretted, and noted that 29 of the diseased persons were under 60 years of age.



Doctor Duran said that co-mobility conditions of the diseased patients included high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and ischemic cardiology conditions, but five of the patients were fully healthy persons.

Up to date, Cuba reports a total of 3 thousand 91 deaths.