Cuba begins vaccinations for pregnant women, nursing mothers and transplanted patients





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, announced that vaccination with the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala for all pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and transplanted people, will begin today throughout the country.



In his message shared on Twitter, Cuban leader assured that pregnant women are today one of the most vulnerable groups, since 22 of them have died so far and several are being treated in ICUs.



According to recent information from the Cuban ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), pregnant women aged 19 and older, who are in the second and third trimester of pregnancy, as well as nursing mothers, will be vaccinated with Abdala.