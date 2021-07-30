Cuba surpasses 9 million anti-COVID-19 doses administered





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) As of July 27, the Cuban ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,085,122 doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been administered. According to MINSAP, to date 3,500,505 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccine candidates; of these, 3,48,468 people have already received a second dose and 2,536,149 have received a third one.



Regarding the health intervention in risk groups and territories, the Cuban entity pointed out that since May 2021, health workers, BioCubaFarma, students of Medical Sciences and other risk groups, as well as the population of territories selected by stages, have been participating.

In this case, a total of 8,487,914 doses have been administered to this group.



As part of the research associated with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala (vaccine since the beginning of July), an intervention study was carried out aimed at subjects in risk groups and who could provide relevant data.



In this study conducted in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo provinces, 447,844 doses have already been administered.



Likewise, since last March, clinical trials have been carried out with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents), whose participants are volunteers selected by the researchers.