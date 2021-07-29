Cuba reported record number of new cases of COVID 19, 9,323 today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuba studied 51,209 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 9,323 positive ones. The country accumulates 6, 360,992 samples taken and 358,378 positive.



At the close of July 27, 84,684 patients were admitted, 37,459 suspected, 3,632 under surveillance and 43,593 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 9,259 were contacts of confirmed cases; 19 with source of infection abroad and 45 with no source of infection determined. There were 8,016 discharges, accumulating 312,169 patients recovered and 68 people died. There are 350 confirmed patients in ICUs, 149 of whom are critical and 201 severe.



Among the 9,323 positive cases, 4.0% (372) were asymptomatic, totaling 104,800, which represent 29.2% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age: 1,707; 20 to 39: 2,668; 40 to 59: 3,116; and over 60: 1,832 cases.