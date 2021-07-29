Cuba faces regrowth of COVID-19 and confirms highest number of positives today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) With the report of 9,323 positives for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Cuba registered today the highest number of infected people since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, in March last year, said the national director of epidemiology, Francisco Duran, who warned about the resurgence registered during the last three months, with the consequent increase in cases and deaths.



During his daily television presentation, Dr. Duran pointed out that the situation is related to two factors: the new variants of the coronavirus reported in Cuba, which have led to a high contagiousness due to its higher viral load; and the aggressive behavior, with the presence of symptoms and aggravation.



The expert from the public health ministry alerted about the positivity above 11 % reported in all provinces, except Isle of Youth and Villa Clara, and pointed out that in the case of Holguin, Cienfuegos, Guantanamo, Las Tunas, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Ciego de Avila and Artemisa it even surpasses the national average.



Regarding the complex situation in the national territory, he highlighted the high number of infections in Havana province, with 1,583 positive cases, Matanzas (1,314), Guantanamo (936), Cienfuegos (887), Holguin (864) and Ciego de Avila (766).



Duran reiterated the call for attention to the number of infected children under 20 years of age, with 1,707 confirmed cases, of which 1,431 are pediatric.



More risky is that of the pediatric cases diagnosed yesterday, 105 are infants, and 35 are less than six months old; once again I reiterate the need to protect these age groups, we already know how to take care of them," the expert stressed.



Since the report of the first cases of COVID-19 in Cuba, on March last year, the country has accumulated 6,360,992 samples processed and 358,378 confirmed with SARS-CoV-2.