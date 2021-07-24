US Donation of 1.7 Million Syringes Arrives in Cuba





Havana, July 23 (ACN) A donation of 1.7 million syringes to back the Cuban COVID-19 vaccination efforts was sent to Cuba by the US Solidarity-with-Cuba movement.



Two containers with the donation were trucked to the Medical Supply Enterprise Warehouses in Havana where they were received and confirmed by health authorities.



The first shipment valued at 100 thousand US dollars is part of a total six million syringes sent by the US Global Health Partners Group and collected by several US organizations and Cuban American groups during months to support the island’s fight against the pandemic.



The director for Foreign Relations and Cooperation at Cuba’s Health Ministry Nestor Marimon thanked the gesture of solidarity by saying that it is a genuine and true expression of cooperation. He announced that the syringes would immediately be transferred to local vaccination centers.

The official added that over 20 percent of the Cuban population has already been immunized against SARS-CoV-2 with locally developed vaccines.



Meanwhile, the Director for The Americas at the Cuban Friendship Institute, Sandra Ramirez, said that the shipment is just a sample of the huge amount of US citizens who favor the unity of both peoples and is part of over 500 donations received by Cuba to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the US blockade of Cuba, the US Solidarity Movement has donated the Cuban people countless health items and medications over the past three years to help meet the current needs here, the official said.



The US group expects to keep raising funds to purchase other important drugs to fight cancer and other diseases, said the official.