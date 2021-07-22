Solidarity groups send six million syringes to Cuba from the U.S.





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) The Cuba Solidarity Movement in the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Caribbean nation and announced the success of the campaign to send six million vaccination syringes.



Cubadebate reports that at a press conference at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, representatives of the organization handed over a certificate as a symbol of the donation, of which about two million medical supplies have already arrived at the port of Mariel, in western Cuba.



Medea Benjamín, a member of the group, said that they will continue collecting funds to send medical supplies, antibiotics, analgesics, contraceptives, vitamins and medicines for people with hypertension, cancer and diabetes.



The activist highlighted the support they have received from Cuban-Americans, thanks to the work of Professor Carlos Lazo and his project Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love).



She also highlighted the work of Cuban doctors around the world saving millions of lives, expressing that in the campaign they have contributed people with limited resources, but with a great willingness to help.



According to the members of the Movement, the overall amount that has been raised, a little more than 500 thousand dollars, is the result of the contribution of people from all parts of the United States, who identify with Cuba and are committed to the unity of both peoples.



The humanitarian organization Global Health Partners, which for 27 years has been sending medicines and medical supplies to Cuba, was in charge of preparing the purchase and shipment of the syringes to the island.



Among the groups that raised funds were the Saving Lives Campaign (which includes dozens of organizations opposed to the U.S. blockade), CODEPINK, The People's Forum, International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and two groups made up of Cuban Americans: the No Embargo Cuba Movement and Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love).