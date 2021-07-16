Cuban Laboratory Company receives new authorization for clinical trial





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) AICA Laboratories received the authorization to start a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and antiviral effect of the anti-SARS-Cov-2 gamma globulin in severe adult patients with COVID-19.



The Laboratories are in charge of producing generic drugs, with a product portfolio that includes more than 180 drugs in the following pharmaceutical forms: liquid injectables in ampoules, liquid and lyophilized injectables in vials, Carpules, Eye Drops.



This institution is one of those currently leading the development and production of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and new production lines have been installed there, aimed at expanding the manufacturing capacity of Soberana 02 and Abdala, two of the immunogens developed by Cuban science.



Antonio Emilio Vallin Garcia, general director of AICA Laboratories, stated that once the immunity of the Cuban population is guaranteed, it will be possible to produce doses for other countries that have shown interest in the vaccine candidates, which is possible thanks to an investment process carried out in the company.



AICA Laboratories is in charge of the formulation, filling and packaging of Abdala, an anti-CoVid-19 vaccine that has its final scale-up in three lines with a production capacity of 46 million doses in bulbs.