Cuba continues epidemiological increase and spread of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Cuba reported today 6,460 new infections and 65 deaths due to COVID-19, figures that confirm the continuity of the epidemiological outbreak and the high spread of the disease in the country.



Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health, pointed out that the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2, remains high, the number of patients admitted (among them 134 critical and 171 serious) and the incidence in children under 20 years of age (1,178, of which 1,078 in pediatric age groups).



Duran Garcia stressed that 7,900,105 people have received at least one dose of Cuban vaccine candidates in clinical trials, intervention studies or health interventions.



The specialist ratified that, in order to definitively control the pandemic, this immunization effort of the country must be accompanied by individual and social responsibility.



In the regularly TV presentation, it was reiterated that in the last 15 days the province with the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 is Matanzas, followed by Ciego de Avila, Cienfuegos, Mayabeque, Guantanamo and Sancti Spiritus.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba, the nation has carried out 5,765,259 PCR samples and has diagnosed 269,546 infected persons, of whom 1,791 have died.