Cuba has administered over Seven Million Doses of its COVID-19 Candidate Vaccines





Havana, July 15 (ACN) The Cuban Health Ministry reported the administration, up to July 13, of over 7.7 million doses of locally developed COVID-19 vaccines.



According to the report, more than 3.1 million people have received at least one dose, and over 2 .6 million have received two shots, while more than 1.9 million have been fully immunized against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Clinical trials have been underway since March with the Cuban candidate vaccines Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents) with volunteers picked by the scientists. Those studies took a total of 149 thousand 364 doses in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo.



Meanwhile, a clinical trial on children between 3 and 18 years of age and with the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala began on Thursday in the eastern city of Camaguey. The first two phases of the trial will include some 600 kids.



The vaccination scheme includes three doses, one every 14 days via intramuscular. The study will focus on the vaccine’s immunogenicity and safety in the pediatric population.