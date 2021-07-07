Cuba Advances Immunization of its People against COVID-19





Havana, July 6 (ACN) The Cuban Health Ministry announced Monday the administration up to July 4th of six million 718 thousand 887 doses of locally developed COVID-19 candidate vaccines.



So far, two million 897 thousand 404 persons have received at least one shot of the Cuban vaccines; two million 197 thousand 002 have got two doses and one million 624 thousand 481 are fully immunized against the coronavirus.



Meanwhile clinical trials have been underway since March on COVID-19 convalescents who have volunteered for the studies. The trial has thus far administered 149 thousand 364 doses of the locally developed candidate vaccines.