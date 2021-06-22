ABDALA: An Effective Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine





Havana, June 21 (ACN) The Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccine named ABDALA has all necessary conditions to be considered an effective product against SARS-Cov-2, after proving 92,28 percent efficacy in preventing the symptomatic disease.



The information was given by the general director of the Havana-based Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center Marta Ayala in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday as she offered the final results of the vaccine clinical trial which opened December 7, 2020 in eastern Santiago de Cuba.



The vaccine Abdala shows a confidence interval between 85,7 and 95,8 percent, which is higher than the 30 percent recommended by the World Health Organization, the scientist explained.



Before the news was released, the Cuban president announced on his Twitter wrote that he said he was on his way to the scientific center to learn about the efficacy of the candidate vaccine… “the efficacy of the three-dose Abdala will make news which will multiply our pride,” he said. https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1407104022377533446



The news about the efficacy of the Abdala vaccine joins an early and similar announcement about the good efficacy of another Cuban candidate vaccine named Soberana 02, which also counts on the necessary requirements to become a COVID-19 Vaccine.



The World Health Organization recommends that a candidate vaccine efficacy level must be at least 50 percent, which has been surpassed by the two Cuban biotech products with Abdala at 92, 28 percent and Soberana 02 at 62 percent.