Cuba has applied over 4 million doses of its vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) More than four million doses of Cuban vaccine candidates have been applied so far in the country, said Dr. Maria Elena Soto Entenaza, head of the Department of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).



She said that at the end of yesterday, more than two million people had received at least one dose, of which more than one million had received the second dose and more than 700,000 had completed the third dose.



The specialist emphasized that the health intervention in groups and territories at risk, which began to be implemented with Abdala in Havana last May 12 and has been extended to several provinces, continues to contribute to these figures.



She specified that in the capital, the first four municipalities involved are administering the third dose, the next three are advancing with the second dose and this week, three more municipalities were incorporated, and in the rest of the month, the rest of Havana will begin to receive it.



Likewise, she continued, the Isle of Youth is completing the third dose, the intervention is being carried out in four municipalities of Santiago de Cuba and its provincial capital, and in Matanzas the second dose is being applied in three of its localities.



In general, Soto Entenaza explained that it is one of the most complex processes undertaken by the National Health System, especially in the current socioeconomic conditions, but it has been very well received by the people and the results are favorable.



She highlighted the fundamental role played in this scenario by the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, which has made possible the development, organization and operation of the intervention through the clinics in the communities and with the support of other institutions.



In this sense, she also highlighted the political will of the country to carry out this work without discrimination, with the participation of all government structures, mass organizations and the cooperation of the population, health workers and medical students.