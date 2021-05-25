Cuba to end May with record number of COVID-19 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology, warned today that in the first 23 days of May there are 236 deaths due to COVID-19, a figure higher than the 229 reported in April, the month that so far had had the highest numbers in this indicator.



The official of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) informed that at the close of yesterday, Cuba reported 13 due to the novel coronavirus.



The source of infection of those who died on Sunday was contacts of previously confirmed cases and 10 of them were residents in Havana.



Since March 2020, when the pandemic outbroke in the country, 134,208 confirmed cases have already been reported, which is why it is of vital importance to maintain the restriction measures, said the epidemiologist at the daily press conference.



The number of pediatric patients continues to be worrying, 181 patients were diagnosed on Sunday, while 987 remain active, 85 of them children under one year of age.



The western region continues to be the one with the highest number of cases, mainly in Havana and Mayabeque, however, the risk and transmission are present throughout the national territory.



The epidemiologist, as in every transmission, called on the Cuban population not to lose the perception of risk and the need to continue complying with the established hygienic measures.