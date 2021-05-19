Health intervention with Abdala vaccine goes well, Cuban president assured





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, said today on Twitter that the health intervention with the Cuban anti-COVID-19 candidate, Abdala, is progressing satisfactorily.



The health intervention with Abdala is going well in at-risk groups and territories, said the Cuban leader, adding that the number of volunteers with first doses already exceeds 445,000.



In his message on this social media, the Cuban head of state ratified that getting vaccinated is a celebration of sovereignty, and stressed that all medical posts where this vaccination is being carried out are experiencing unforgettable moments.



The governor of Havana, Reinaldo Garcia Zapata ratified on Monday during the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, that after five days of health intervention in the city, the vaccination program is being carried out as intended, with no significant incidents reported in any of the four municipalities.



For his part, the minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, emphasized that the process is going according to plan, with an adequate participation of the health workers and the population involved.