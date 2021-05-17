Over 15 Thousand Cuban Children have been Infected with SARS-Cov-2





Havana, May 14 (ACN) Cuba reported on Thursday 138 new COVID-19 pediatric patients below 18 years of age, which takes the total number of infected children during the pandemic to 15 thousand 720, with 846 of them below 12 months of age.



The National Epidemiology Director at the Cuban Health Ministry Doctor Francisco Duran said that 94.3 percent of all pediatric patients have recovered while 882 are still active with the virus, including a 37-year-old baby currently in serious conditions.

Doctor Duran said that in the first 13 days of May, over 2 thousand children were diagnosed positive to the virus—an average 154 cases a day which is a very high figure. Havana, current epicenter of the pandemic, reported 52 percent of all pediatric cases.