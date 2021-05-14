Cuba and Mongolia Hold Business Forum





Havana, May 13 (ACN) Cuba and Mongolia held a business forum in the sector of health and biotechnology said the vice-president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Ruben Ramos on his Twitter account on Thursday.



The meeting addressed opportunities for exports and Cuban pharmaceutical products in the interest of Mongolian businesses like Hebervital, Heberkinasa, Heberbiovac and others.



Cuba and Mongolia have shared diplomatic relations during over sixty years, marked by friendship and mutually beneficial exchange in economic and commercial areas.