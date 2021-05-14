Mass Vaccination Flows with no Adverse Effects





Havana, May 13 (ACN) The first days of the mass vaccination campaign in Havana with the local COVID-19 candidate vaccine named Abdala, have showed no adverse effects in the involved citizens.



Doctor Nilda Roca, deputy general health director in Havana said that the current vaccination prioritizes people over 60 years because they are very vulnerable to SARS-Cov-2, though people in the ages between 19 and 59 years have also been included in the immunization process.



Havana alone reported 690 new infected cases with COVID-19 on Thursday out of 9 thousand 276 samples processed. On Thursday, there were 127 patients in ICU’s, over 40 of them in critical conditions and six deaths were also reported, while 1 thousand 602 people are active Covid cases.