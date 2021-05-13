As of Friday, vaccine candidate Abdala will reach the tourism sector in western Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Come May 14, the Cuban vaccine candidate Abdala will be administered in tourism centers across this province as a sanitary intervention, Dr. Aristides Garcia Herrera, supervisor of the process started today in local hospitals and polyclinics, told to media.



Vaccination centers are ready in Varadero Beach—Cuba's top sun and beach resort—where some 5,900 employees will receive the doses of Abdala as established by scientific protocols.



Dr. García Herrera, who is the rector of the University of Medical Sciences in Matanzas (UCMM), said that the volunteers, who include doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and other public health staff, expressed their satisfaction that their province is now part of the intervention.

Matanzas has readied another 50 places to begin the process of vaccinating around 100 people every day.



Liván Izquierdo Alonso, president of the provincial Defense Council, stressed that despite the vaccination exercise we must keep following the health protocols and safety measures currently in force and remain aware of the danger posed by COVID-19.