Cuban Forensic Science holds International Congress





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Professionals of this province of Matanzas will represent Cuba in the III International Congress of Forensic Odontology and Criminal Investigation, held online from Peru to promote exchange among lecturers from more than a dozen nations.



Joel Monzon Gonzalez, a Specialist in Forensic Physical Anthropology, told ACN that Cuba’s presence in this event organized by prestigious Peruvian institutions will be an opportunity to pay tribute to two personalities from Matanzas who made significant contributions to science, namely Oscar L. Amoedo (1863-1945), considered as the father of Forensic Odontology, and Luis Toribio Suarez (1947-2003), a forensic stomatologist doctor of international renown in research circles.



“The Congress is also a great opportunity to show to colleagues from around the world the achievements of Cuban forensic science and to endorse protocols developed by sciences related to Forensic Medicine,” he remarked.



Monzon Gonzales’s presentation is titled The role of forensic identification in criminal investigation, whereas Dr. Geidy Martinez Perez, a young woman from the province of Matanzas, will propose a new method of postmortem odontological description.



Representatives from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, Honduras, India, Mexico and Italy will also participate in this International Congress coordinated by the Peruvian Academy of Forensic Investigation and Criminal Sciences, the Dental College of Peru and the Forensic Bureau in Lima.