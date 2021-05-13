Eastern Cuba boasts the country’s first hotel with ultraviolet disinfection technology





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The five-star Gran Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, located in the Guardalavaca beach resort, is the first tourist center in Cuba to use ultraviolet ray technology (UV-C+OZONE) for the disinfection of surfaces exposed to COVID-19.



Discovered in 1878, this method of disinfection is common in hospital, airplane and office sterilization practices, and nowadays it is also used in the fight against the current pandemic.



Hotel assistant manager Gipsy Hernández told ACN that this type of ultraviolet ray is effective in destroying the genetic material of microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria and preventing their replication.



“This tourist center has five different kinds of UV-C lamps to sanitize both enclosed spaces and small items once the service starts on July 1,” she said.



As soon as the guests arrive, the hotel will proceed to disinfect their documents, cash and luggage. The use of ultraviolet ray equipment will then be extended to the facility’s rooms, restaurants, kitchens, gymnasium, stores, offices and warehouses.



The MGM Muthu Hotels hotel chain runs seven tourist facilities in Cuba, but because of the pandemic only one is still operating in Cayo Guillermo, a resort in the central region.



Cuba represents the first and only tourist destination promoted for almost three years by this chain in the Caribbean area. The rest of its facilities are located in countries such as France, England, Spain and Scotland.