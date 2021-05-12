Cuba reports 1,071 new cases of COVID 19, 1,013 discharges and 14 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuba studied 18,417 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,071 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 879,873 samples taken and 118,168 positive.



At the close of May 10, 22,795 patients were admitted, 3,492 suspected, 13,271 under surveillance and 6,032 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 942 were contacts of confirmed cases; 93 with source of infection abroad and 36 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,013 medical discharges, accumulating 111,325 recovered patients (94.2%), and 14 people died. A total of 131 patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 40 are in critical and 91 in serious condition.



Among the 1,071 positive cases, 40.2% (431) were asymptomatic, totaling 58,576(49.6%) of those confirmed to date.