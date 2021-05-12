Diaz-Canel stresses importance of planning vaccination strategies in each territory





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party and president of the Republic, underlined today the importance of achieving well-planned and assured vaccination strategies in each territory.



In a number of messages on Twitter, the leader stressed that the working system for immunization against COVID-19 in Cuba must be carried out down to the minimum detail, in order to achieve victory.



Diaz-Canel also stressed that in the midst of a pandemic context and the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, the country plans to immunize 22 % of the Cuban population by June and 70 % by August.



He stressed that achieving this is an expression of the unity and the power of the talent of a small people with big dreams.



A health intervention with the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala, approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED by its Spanish acronym), is already underway in several regions of the country, based on the results of safety and immunogenicity registered in clinical trials and intervention studies.



In this regard, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, assured that this decision should contribute to reduce the number of sick and dead people and to control transmission, which will make it possible to return to economic and social activities.



Cuba has five vaccine candidates against COVID-19: Soberana 01, 02 and Plus, developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, and Mambisa and Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.