Cuba continues with risky epidemiological situation in the country, Cuban expert reiterates





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), reiterated today in Havana that the increase of patients in ICUs throughout the country, and the increase of pediatric cases of COVID-19, show how risky the epidemiological situation is in Cuba.



In his daily presentation on Cuban TV, the expert informed that at the close of Sunday, 1,116 positive cases and nine deaths had been diagnosed, bringing the total number of deaths due to complications related to this disease to 741.



Out of the total number of SARS COV-2 positive patients, 1,050 were autochthonous and there was an increase of 66 imported cases, mainly from European destinations such as Spain and Russia.



Duran insisted on the need to take care of the entire population and said that the country must continue working very hard in the fight against the pandemic.



He also reiterated the importance of protecting the infants, since 174 children under 20 years of age were reported yesterday, and in the last few days this population group has totaled 1,536 pediatric patients; of these, 829 are still suffering from the disease and a two-month-old infant and a 12-year-old adolescent are in a serious condition.



The specialist also pointed out that since April 25, 2,231 children and adolescents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with an average of 149 cases per day.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 117,097 people have already been diagnosed with the disease, with the highest prevalence in Havana, where 10 of its municipalities report high positivity rates, the national director of epidemiology of MINSAP concluded.