Cuba Kicks off Massive COVID-19 Vaccination of Vulnerable Population





Havana, May 7 (ACN) Cuba will undertake a population interventional study with its COVID-19 candidate vaccines in large vulnerable groups of people and territories after having administered 415 doses in different phases of clinical trials.



Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said an expert team was set up to evaluate and propose the interventional study with the vaccines named SOBERANA 02 and ABDALA, due to the low incidence of adverse effects and the good immune response by the vaccinated individuals.



The initiative is expected to help lower the number of sick people and deaths and also control the transmission of the virus, which would allow the return to economic and social activities.



Once the efficacy of the process is evaluated and the products registered as vaccines, the local authority CECMED can give the green light to advance to other sectors of the population.



Despite the restrictions imposed in the mid of the pandemic by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, Cuba has developed five COVID-19 candidate vaccines, which will help immunize all Cubans before the end of 2021.