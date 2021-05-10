Cuba to request access to the Global Fund COVID-19 response mechanism





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) The resident representative in Cuba of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Maribel Gutierrez, reported on Twitter that the island is making progress in the preparation of a new Funding Request to access the Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM).



In another communication on that social media, the UNDP representative in Cuba pointed out that investments are planned for the control and containment of COVID-19, as well as to mitigate the impact on the National Response to HIV and strengthen health and community systems.



The Global Fund approved in April 2020 a new response mechanism to support countries in their fight against COVID-19, and mitigate the impact on HIV, TB and malaria programs and systems for health.



This COVID-19 response mechanism authorizes funding of 500 million dollars and states that it will provide direct support through the procurement of diagnostic tools and personal protective equipment, as well as other emergency response supplies.