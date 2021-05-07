Cuban President congratulates rector of the University of Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on Twitter the rector of the University of Havana (UH), Dr. Miriam Nicado, awarded Wednesday with the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) Honorary Scholar distinction.



"Congratulations on a well-deserved recognition for your scientific work and your support for the promotion and development of innovation by our universities”, he wrote.



For her exceptional contribution to the development of science, Dr. Nicado—who is also deputy to the National Assembly of the People's Power—thanked the ACC for the commendation and said that being part of such an excellent group of Cuban professors and scientific personalities is a source of pride and joy.



“Being a member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences entails a huge commitment with the scientific community and the people, who expect us to contribute and transform every day what the country needs to transform,” she remarked.