Identification of people with COVID-19 symptoms a priority in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The timely identification of people with COVID-19 symptoms is one of the top priorities of health authorities in the province of Holguin, given the rise in the number of patients who evolve into severe forms of the disease.



Dr. Alcides Lazo, an official of the Provincial Public Health Division, told ACN that most people with symptoms choose to stay at home rather than seek medical help, to the detriment of their recovery.



“The South African, United Kingdom and Chinese strains are currently in circulation in this part of the country, so we need to reinforce precautions especially regarding vulnerable sectors such as children and the elderly. It is also essential to improve case-finding efforts in risk areas,” he remarked.



So far this year, over 2,000 people have tested positive to the virus in this province, where health authorities are working hard to control the situation and tackle infection.