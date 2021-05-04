Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines Trials with Promising Results





La Habana, 3 may (ACN) May 1st marked the end of the three-dose COVID-19 vaccination with very good results as to safety and immunogenicity of the Candidate vaccine ABDALA, said senior researcher heading the vaccination project Doctor Sonia Resik.



Speaking on Cuban TV, the expert said that the vaccine, developed by the Cuban Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center, was administered in the eastern provinces on different age groups and efficacy levels are still under study.



Phase 3 trials with ABDALA opened March 22nd in 20 healthcare centers of the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo and Granma, three eastern territories under a complex COVID scenario.



Doctor Resik said that an interventional administration with the ABDALA vaccine is taking place in seven Havana municipalities which are not included in the immunization program with another vaccine called SOBERANA 02, whose immunization plan includes one million 700 citizens.



Achieving 80 or 90 percent vaccination coverage will imply what is called a herd immunization which will allow the protection of citizens around the ones vaccinated and who are not yet protected thus lowering the transmission of the disease, the doctor noted.



However, the expert insisted in personal protection measures: hygiene, face masks which she said are the best vaccines for now.



Cuba has developed five candidate vaccines against COVID-19 which will guarantee the immunization of all the people this year.