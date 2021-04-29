Community Population Studies expand in eastern Cuba due to COVID-19 spread







HOLGUIN, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) As part of the measures to tackle COVID-19 in the province of Holguin, the health system is expanding community population studies as part of the strategies to prevent infection with such a highly contagious virus.



Dr. Alcides Lazo, an official of the Provincial Public Health Division, told ACN that the research covers areas of epidemiological silence throughout the region where few or no SarsCoV-2 cases have been reported.



He stressed that they have also been extended to settlements neighboring local clusters of cases with the main purpose of finding asymptomatic carriers who could spread the virus and protecting vulnerable sectors.



The surveillance actions include the reinforcement of prevention in risk areas, especially the case-finding screenings, one of the most effective ways of timely identification of infected people, said Lazo.



He also called for self-responsibility and compliance with the health regulations within households in view of the rising number of positive cases and the growing death toll of the new coronavirus.



In the last 15 days, this province has had a high number of cases, more than 100 in one day, while the health and government authorities are working intensively to keep COVID-19 at bay.