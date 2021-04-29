Clinical trials of Cuban vaccine candidates proceed at a good pace





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) The administration of the final dose of Abdala in the eastern region and the third one of Soberana 02 in Havana, together with the development of intervention studies, mark the progress of clinical trials of the Cuban vaccine candidates toward their certification and the subsequent vaccination of the entire Cuban population.



In order to guarantee the industrial scale-up of these drugs developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the Finlay Vaccine Institute, these institutions are linking their production to that of the Aica Laboratories and the National Center for Biopreparations, respectively.



Antonio Vallín García, general director of the former, said on TV that all the batches the vaccine candidate Abdala—300,000 doses of which are produced every other day—have been 100% satisfactory.



Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez Garcia, BioCen's production director, confirmed the use of good practices at the center and its capacity to take on the production scale-up of Soberana 02.



On his end, Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, said that the combination of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus doses showed high levels of immunity in phases I and II of the trials. The latter is being evaluated in 450 convalescent COVID-19 patients to prevent re-infection.



The Cuban scientist said that they are waiting for the go-ahead of the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) to start the clinical study in pediatric patients with three doses of Soberana 02 plus Soberana Plus or three doses of Soberanan 01.

Cuba also has Mambisa, an intranasal immunogen made by CIGB now in the final design and presentation stage of a Phase I/II clinical study in convalescents.