Havana Opens New Health Facilities to Treat Increasing COVID-19 Cases





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Havana authorities decided to increase the number of healthcare facilities to assist new COVID-19 cases and suspects of having the virus, in the face of a worsening spread of the coronavirus over the past weeks.



National Medical Assistance director Luis Manuel Perez said that over 20 intensive care specialists will reinforce services in ICUs in two Havana hospitals.



Luis Antonio Torres, president of Havana’s Provincial Defense Council, in charge of monitoring the COVID-19 spread here, stressed the need to reinforce attention of cases of risk since their early confirmation to avoid their going into critical conditions.



On Monday, Cuba reported 938 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 600 were confirmed in Havana where the virus presents a wide dispersion in all municipalities.