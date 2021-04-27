Hisplacen, 35 years leading the development of human placenta-derived products





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Thirty-five years after its creation, the Doctor Carlos Miyares Cao Placental Histotherapy Center (Hisplacen) is consolidated as an international reference institution in the research, development, production and commercialization of medicines, cosmetics and nutrients derived from human placenta.



Dr. Silvia Vera Shelton, general director of Hisplacen, told Granma newspaper that currently the scientific institution has among its goals the development of new drugs to treat vitiligo, psoriasis and alopecia.



In addition, the strategy for the coming years seeks to encourage exports of specialized dermatological products and services, fostering ties and strategic alliances with different production and research centers.



Other areas of work of this entity belonging to the BioCubaFarma business group are cosmetic Amniotherapy for the revitalization of the skin in the capillary, facial and body lines, and the elaboration of the concentrated mineral protein supplement Biopla, extracted from placenta, recommended in special diets.



Among the favorable results of this product are the improvement of the immune system condition of HIV patients and of the physical capacity of sportsmen, and its contribution to the recovery of ambulant patients sick with Covid-19.



According to Vera Shelton, Hisplacen has 34 sanitary registrations approved in Cuba, of which two are for medicines, 27 in dermocosmetics, four raw materials and one nutrient.



On the other hand, a total of nine have achieved that status in countries such as Turkey, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Bolivia.



The directive specified that from the point of view of exports, Melagenin Plus, achieved in the 90s of the last century, remains the leading product, marketed in 35 countries in North America, Central and South America, Africa, Europe and Asia.



This drug is 86 % effective in the treatment of vitiligo, and requires fewer daily applications compared to the initial variant of Melagenin, she explained.



For his part, the director of Hisplacen's International Clinical Service, Dr. Ernesto Miyares Diaz, pointed out that the Center is also working on obtaining a dermal bioactivating gel that provides an alternative for patients with psoriasis.



Other recently developed lines include a hair biofortifier to treat alopecia Areata (the first variant of which was registered in 1997), and the collection and purification of hyaluronic acid from umbilical cords for use in cosmetic products, lotions, healing creams and filler injections.

At the same time, Hisplacen is working, under a development and commercialization license agreement with the Turkish institution Momentum Kuba, on the reformulation of several dermocosmetics that need to be updated.