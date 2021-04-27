Large fire rages in National Park in eastern Cuba, says Diaz-Canel





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, reported on Monday on Twitter about a large-scale forest fire in the Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, located in Holguin and Guantanamo provinces.



The president said that for several days forces of the Forest Ranger Corps and environmental authorities of those territories in eastern Cuba have been fighting the fire.



The Alejandro de Humboldt National Park covers 79,680 hectares and is Cuba's most important protected natural area, with the highest levels of biodiversity and endemism in the region and among the highest in the world.



Declared a World Heritage Site in 2001, this place has the largest remnant of preserved mountain ecosystems in the country.



The Fire Management Department of Cuba's Forestry Corps (CGC by its Spanish acronym) warned last March that from January to date, 94 fires had occurred in the country, which damaged 818.88 hectares of natural and planted forests.



On that occasion, the CGC pointed out that in Guantanamo province there had been only two fires which, however, affected 342.10 hectares.



The reasons for these fires were attributed to burning for different purposes, the transit of vehicles without spark killers, fishermen-poachers, irresponsible smokers and passers-by.