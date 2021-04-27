University in eastern Cuba opens an online international scientific conference





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The 10th International Scientific Conference, organized every two years by the University of Holguin, starts online today with an estimate of more than 1,200 national and foreign participants.



Throughout this week, there will be several activities on digital platforms established for this purpose by the University of Holguin with a view to the presentation of scientific projects in audiovisual format and topical debates.



Rafael Lorenzo, methodologist of the direction of science, technology and innovation of this educational center, said that over 2,000 research works will be presented, most of them in the Engineering and Development symposium, an event intended to address among its main subjects food production and the search for ways to promote the sustainable development of Cuban society.



Participants from 19 countries, most of them from Malaysia, will attend the conference in sessions that include a virtual exchange of vies with foreign personalities such as María Isdal González, director of the journal Cuadernos de Fraseología Gallega in Spain; Moussa Zouaoui, vice rector of the Setif University in Algeria; and Emmanuel Nikiema, dean of the Toronto-Mississauga University in Canada, among others.



The 10th International Scientific Conference is an outstanding space that the University of Holguin has promoted for more than two decades for the benefit of exchange with other centers of higher education and the knowledge of various subjects related to science, technology and innovation.