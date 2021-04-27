All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
27
April Tuesday

Cuba reports 938 new cases of COVID 19, 1,227 discharges and six deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Cuba studied 24,019 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 938 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 541,978 samples taken and 102,441 positive.

At the close of April 25, a total of 23,056 patients were admitted, 3,302 suspected, 14,288 under surveillance and 5,466 confirmed.

Out of the total number of cases, 881 were contacts of confirmed cases; 38 with source of infection abroad and 19 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,227 discharges, accumulating 96,322 recovered patients (94.0%) and six people died. Sixty-four confirmed are being treated in ICUs, of which 34 are in critical and 30 in serious condition.

Among the 938 positive cases, 41.4% (388) were asymptomatic, totaling 51,761, which represent 50.5% of those confirmed to date.

 

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News