Ministry of Science recognizes work of Cuban Industrial Property Office





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) recognized today the work of the Office of Industrial Property of the country (OCPI), on the occasion of the celebration of the World Intellectual Property Day this April 26.



On Twitter, CITMA highlighted the relevance of the Office's work in the management of intellectual property rights for the promotion of innovation and creativity.



The Cuban Industrial Property Office, which belongs to CITMA, is the state body that leads this activity in the national territory, and its specialized services are aimed at inserting industrial property in terms of the country's development.



According to the OCPI's website, this entity provides specialized scientific-technological services in the field, to contribute to the development of science, technology and innovation, domestic and foreign investment, industry and trade.