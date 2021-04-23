Havana Starts Massive COVID-19 Vaccination in May





Havana, April 22 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry announced that the first stage of the massive vaccination against COVID 19 will kick off in Havana next month with the home ground vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala.



One million 700 thousand Havana citizens will be vaccinated during the interventional study, according to Doctor Maria Elena Soto, who leads the National Primary Health Attention Department.



The vaccination will start with people over 60 years of age, following with the segment of those between 40 and 59 years and then the immunization will target citizens between 19 and 39 years of age.



The vaccination does not include pregnant women or those who just delivered children.



The Health official called on the people who will be vaccinated that once immunized they should never abandon protection and hygienic measure like wearing face masks, constant washing hands and physical distancing.