Havana: As COVID-19 Spread Worsens Protection Protocols Strengthen





Havana, April 21 (ACN) The worsening COVID-19 scenario in the capital Havana due to several SARS-Cov-2 variants, particularly the South African one, has led to deeper analysis of the current situation to adjust decisions aimed at fighting the spread.



During the daily meeting of the Havana Temporary Working Group against the Pandemic, its president Luis Antonio Torres, also first Communist Party secretary in the city capital, called for the update of all protocols against the coronavirus.



The increase of COVID-19 active cases and patients in critical conditions could compromise the city’s hospital capacity, said the official and pointed to the lack of on-time detection of suspect cases and the identification of symptoms, as well as wrong transfer of vulnerable cases to low-risk facilities as major problems to address.



Torres Iribar called for the mobilization of all forces and actors in the communities to assist isolated families in order to guarantee protection and sanitation measures inside the homes.



The meeting also addressed preparations to start massive vaccination in Havana over the next few weeks, which includes the creation and certification of necessary conditions at the offices of community doctors and nurses in all 15 municipalities of the province.

Havana reported 542 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.