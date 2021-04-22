Mother of COVID-Recovered Child Tells her Experience





Cardenas, Matanzas, April 21 (ACN) “Many people don’t take the pandemic serious till they get infected or when their relatives get sick,” said young mother Thalya Perdomo whose one-year daughter got the SARS-CoV-2 virus last December.



Doctors recently detected a heart condition affecting my little girl Anayli and this made us very worried, although it was also terrible to learn that she had got the coronavirus, the 24-year-old mother told ACN.



She said that her daughter got the virus from a relative and was asymptomatic without any complications; she was very well take care of by the specialists at the Eliseo Noel Camano Pediatric Hospital in the western Matanzas city during a whole week after they entered the health facility December 26.



The young mother said that she suggests parents to avoid going out and take care of their children because undergoing such a sad moment can’t compare with anything else. “It was so difficult for me as I was also worried about my other five-year-old daughter, who was not infected.”



“I only go out on the street to get the necessary things, I don’t receive visits at home or let anyone get close to my daughters because we are experiencing a difficult situation and we must be aware of the need to take care of ourselves, she said.”