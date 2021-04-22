Cuba reinforces actions to reduce COVID-19 mortality rate





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) More clinical-epidemiological measures to contain COVID-19 mortality in Cuba were presented during the weekly meeting of the country's leadership with experts and scientists involved in scientific and technological innovation activities to fight the pandemic.



According to the Cuban Presidency's website, Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal explained that the intensification of actions is the result of systematic exchanges with specialists from hospital centers, especially those working in intensive care units.



Reports from the meeting headed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez have it that the action plan reinforces organization, training and medical care in the areas of medicines and clinical technologies, science, technological innovation, and microbiology.



The Minister also stressed that new experts from selected specialties will join the morbidity and mortality analysis at regional level and there will be additional performance evaluations based on the fulfillment of health protocols in every hospital and care center involved in COVID-19 patient care in the western provinces.



The high number of active cases in hospital and the delayed arrival of patients to the health system, both key factors in the prognosis of the disease and the effectiveness of the protocol, also have an impact.



Findings following necropsies in the last two months reveal that there are more and more serious lesions and cardiovascular complications than in previous stages.



Regarding the prognosis of the epidemiological situation in the country, Dr. Raul Guinovart Diaz, Dean of the School of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana, pointed out that the longer-term models have changed for the worse, showing a more accelerated growth of confirmed cases, active cases, and decease.