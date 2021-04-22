Praise for Cuban workers in the fields of science, technology and the environment



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) Elba Rosa Pérez congratulated CITMA workers, founders, scientists and directors on the 27th anniversary of its creation.



“Keeping science, technology, innovation and environmental development at the service of our people is our main challenge,” she remarked as she shared an image of the call for a Twitter session for CITMA's anniversary.



CITMA deputy minister José Fidel Santana also offered them and the staff in other agencies and bodies his congratulations on their accomplishments during years-long challenges, efforts and achievements.



“It’s been 27 years promoting the development of science, technology and a sustainable environmental model driven by the innovative spirit of our government,” they added.



CITMA was established on April 21, 1994 through the integration of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, the Executive Secretariat for Nuclear Affairs, the National Commission for the Protection of the Environment and the Rational Use of Natural Resources, and the Governing Commission of the Great Sierra Maestra National Park.