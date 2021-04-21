Cuba reported highest number of cases of COVID-19 in a day, 1,183





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuba studied 22,239 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,183 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 407,708 samples taken and 95,754 positive (2.8%).



At the close of April 19, a total of 24,039 patients had been admitted, 3,531 suspected, 15,415 were under surveillance and 5,093 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 1,137 were contacts of confirmed cases; 15 with source of infection abroad and 31 with no source of infection determined. There were 994 medical discharges, accumulating 90,067 recovered patients (94.1%) and 7 people died. A total of 59 patients are treated in ICUs, of whom 26 are in critical and 33 in serious condition.



Among the 1,183 positive cases, 48.8% (577) were asymptomatic, totaling 48,687(50.8%) of those confirmed to date.