Havana carries out telephone survey on COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The first telephone survey of the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI by its Spanish acronym) will begin today in Havana, to inquire into the effects of COVID-19 in the territory.



Ernesto de la Caridad Hernandez Garcia, head of the Department of Social Studies and Applied Mathematics of the Center for Population and Development (CEPDE), explained to Cuban News Agency that the study will last for 15 days, with an expected closing date of May 2.



A total of 10 questions make up the survey, which responds to the Government's need to obtain reliable and statistical information to confirm or implement policies to confront the epidemic.



Its main objective is to inquire about risk perception, economic situation, strategies and expectations for the post-pandemic future, without invasive questions in the privacy of households, said Hernandez Garcia.



The sample is made up of 2,535 households whose telephone numbers are published in the telephone directory of the Cuban Telecommunications Company, chosen at random and without intentionality, she explained.



For her part, Felicita Gamoneda Entenza, CEPDE specialist, commented that the application of this survey represents a challenge in terms of obtaining reliable results in the midst of the complex situation and overcoming the disadvantages that could be represented by not carrying it out face to face.