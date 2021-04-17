Cubans Mark World Hemophilia Day with Educative Videos





Havana, April 16 (ACN) Specialists with the Havana-based Hematology and Immunology Institute showed local residents a series of educative audiovisuals on hemophilia, marking World Hemophilia Day on Saturday.



The disease is affecting 498 Cubans said Doctor Dunia Castillo coordinator of the national program on the disease. She said that six or seven Cubans are diagnosed with that condition every year.



The doctor insisted in making Cuban families aware of how to manage patients with that condition as well as having them follow hospital treatment.



The videos shown today can be reached in the social networks and on the World Hemophilia Federation webpage.



The Cuban Integral Program for Hemophilia Patients was set up in 1986 and it now includes orthopedics, therapists, radiologists, lab specialists, psychologists and other experts because the treatment of hemophilia requires multidisciplinary assistance.